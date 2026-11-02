DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Central University of Punjab, CGWB join hands to study uranium contamination in groundwater

Central University of Punjab, CGWB join hands to study uranium contamination in groundwater

Study to cover Bathinda, Goniana Mandi blocks

article_Author
Archit Watts
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:30 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

The Central University of Punjab has joined hands with the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Chandigarh, to investigate uranium contamination in groundwater in Bathinda and Goniana Mandi blocks of the district.

The two institutions recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake a detailed assessment of groundwater quality, identify contamination-prone areas and suggest measures to ensure safe drinking water under the National Aquifer Mapping and Management (NAQUIM) programme.

Advertisement

As part of the study, the CGWB will collect groundwater samples during pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods and analyse them for uranium, other heavy metals and major chemical components. It will also map the distribution of contaminants, monitor groundwater levels and prepare a final report in consultation with the university.

Advertisement

The university, meanwhile, will undertake mineralogical and geochemical studies to understand the composition of groundwater and factors responsible for uranium contamination. It will also conduct health risk assessments and examine possible mitigation measures to minimise risks associated with contaminated groundwater.

The findings are expected to help identify areas requiring special attention, assess variations in contamination levels and provide scientific inputs for sustainable groundwater management and safe drinking water strategies in the district.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed in the presence of the university’s acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramakrishna Wusirika and CGWB North Western Region Regional Director Nidhish Verma. University Registrar Dr Vijay Sharma and nodal officer Prof JK Patnaik signed on behalf of the university, while Scientist-C Kuldeep Gopal Bhartariya represented the CGWB.

Officials said the collaboration would combine the technical expertise of the groundwater board with the university’s research capabilities to improve understanding of groundwater quality issues in the region.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts