Central University of Punjab, CGWB join hands to study uranium contamination in groundwater

The Central University of Punjab has joined hands with the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Chandigarh, to investigate uranium contamination in groundwater in Bathinda and Goniana Mandi blocks of the district.

The two institutions recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to undertake a detailed assessment of groundwater quality, identify contamination-prone areas and suggest measures to ensure safe drinking water under the National Aquifer Mapping and Management (NAQUIM) programme.

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As part of the study, the CGWB will collect groundwater samples during pre-monsoon and post-monsoon periods and analyse them for uranium, other heavy metals and major chemical components. It will also map the distribution of contaminants, monitor groundwater levels and prepare a final report in consultation with the university.

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The university, meanwhile, will undertake mineralogical and geochemical studies to understand the composition of groundwater and factors responsible for uranium contamination. It will also conduct health risk assessments and examine possible mitigation measures to minimise risks associated with contaminated groundwater.

The findings are expected to help identify areas requiring special attention, assess variations in contamination levels and provide scientific inputs for sustainable groundwater management and safe drinking water strategies in the district.

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The MoU was signed in the presence of the university’s acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramakrishna Wusirika and CGWB North Western Region Regional Director Nidhish Verma. University Registrar Dr Vijay Sharma and nodal officer Prof JK Patnaik signed on behalf of the university, while Scientist-C Kuldeep Gopal Bhartariya represented the CGWB.

Officials said the collaboration would combine the technical expertise of the groundwater board with the university’s research capabilities to improve understanding of groundwater quality issues in the region.