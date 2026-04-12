Centre orders survey on shifting border fencing; relief for farmers: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said deputy commissioners of six border districts -- Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot -- have received letters from the Union Home Ministry to carry out a social impact survey regarding the proposed shifting of barbed wire fencing near the zero line. He added that the SDMs will begin the exercise soon.

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While addressing a gathering in Talwandi Sabo after inaugurating a sub-divisional complex, the CM said the state government had urged the Union Home Minister several times in this regard, and that when the fencing is shifted, it would benefit a large number of farmers immensely.

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“The farmers face several hardships, as the Border Security Force (BSF) has imposed several restrictions on agricultural land beyond the fencing. The fencing is currently permitted up to a minimum of 150 metres, but farmers have expressed willingness to allow it up to 300 metres. However, at some places, it is as far as 3-4 km. The shift in fencing will benefit lakhs of farmers and also reduce the financial burden on the government, which pays compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre. Presently, farmers cannot sow tall crops so that no one can hide in them,” said the CM.

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Registration for Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana to begin in nine Assembly segments

The CM also announced that registration for beneficiaries of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana, under which Rs 1,000 will be given to general category women and Rs 1,500 per month to SC women, will begin in nine Assembly segments on Tuesday.

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“The pilot project will start from Adampur. Beneficiaries will receive money from the day the scheme starts, even if their cards are issued later,” he said.

Talwandi Sabo rail connectivity to benefit immensely

On the rail connectivity of Talwandi Sabo, where Takht Sri Damdama Sahib is located, the CM said, “In 2017, I raised this issue in Parliament that, just like the ‘Palace on Wheels’ train runs in Rajasthan, a train named ‘Sikhism on Wheels’ should be started by connecting all Takhts. It is a good step if rail connectivity is being provided. I am sure the train will run to its full capacity.”

On the 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, the CM said, “We already have 11 women MLAs. No other party has such representation of women. I welcome the 33 per cent reservation for women.”

He first paid obeisance at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib as the Baisakhi festivities had already started. Later, he inaugurated a newly built tehsil complex at Talwandi Sabo and said that SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal should see it, as he had recently claimed that the state government was not carrying out development works.