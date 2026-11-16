Century-old structure poses safety hazard in Moga

A century-old dilapidated structure at the entrance to Bagh Gali, one of the busiest commercial areas of Moga’s main market, continues to pose a serious threat to the lives of traders, shoppers and passers-by, with the Municipal Corporation allegedly failing to act despite repeated complaints and directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

What makes the situation particularly alarming is that a portion of the old roof and structure had collapsed during heavy rains on September 18, 2025, narrowly averting a major tragedy. Shops operating underneath the structure were damaged in the incident, but fortunately no loss of life was reported.

The affected shopkeepers and residents had approached the Municipal Corporation, seeking the dismantling of the dangerous structure, which is reportedly more than a century old. They maintained that 10 to 12 shops were operating beneath or adjoining the precarious structure and that its deteriorating condition posed a constant threat to people visiting the crowded market.

In a representation submitted to the civic authorities on September 19, 2025, the affected residents and shopkeepers had sought immediate steps to demolish the unsafe portion and prevent any further mishap. They also expressed concern over the damage caused to shops following the partial collapse.

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13 months on, no action yet

With no effective action forthcoming, the affected parties approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 2025. The court on October 8, 2025, issued directions to the authorities, granting them three weeks to take appropriate action regarding the hazardous structure. However, even after more than 13 months, the structure continues to stand at the entrance to the busy market, raising questions over the implementation of the court’s directions.

The affected parties subsequently submitted another representation to the Municipal Corporation on October 24, 2025, seeking compliance with the High Court’s order and an action taken report. However, they failed to get any information from the MC.

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Three months back, a social activist had sought details of the action taken by the civic body under the Right to Information Act, but he was yet to get the information.

The issue also raises serious concerns about public safety in a congested commercial area where hundreds of shoppers and traders pass through the street every day. Any further collapse, particularly during the rush hour, could result in casualties, said Kamal Anand, a senior lawyer and RTI activist.

The shopkeepers have urged the civic authorities to act without delay, warning that waiting for another portion of the structure to collapse could prove disastrous.