Chaos outside MC office as SAD accuses AAP activists of tearing nomination papers in Raman Mandi

Tension prevailed throughout the day, outside the municipal council office at Raman Mandi in Bathinda district on Saturday, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders accusing the civil administration and police of not allowing them to enter the premises to file their nominations for the municipal council elections.

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The nomination papers of some of them were also allegedly torn.

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Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, SAD’s Talwandi Sabo Assembly constituency in-charge, alleged, “The civil administration and police did not allow our candidates to enter the office complex at the behest of AAP leaders. Further, our woman candidate’s nomination papers were torn by the AAP activists at the behest of local MLA.”

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Meanwhile, the civil administration and the police assured the SAD activists that the submission of forms would be accepted turn by turn. Later, when some SAD candidates were going inside the municipal council office to submit their nominations, some unknown people allegedly tore them. Three of them were later caught by the public.

In a video, one of those caught for allegedly tearing the nominations claimed that the others were under the influence of ‘chitta’.