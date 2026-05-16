icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Chaos outside MC office as SAD accuses AAP activists of tearing nomination papers in Raman Mandi

Chaos outside MC office as SAD accuses AAP activists of tearing nomination papers in Raman Mandi

Our woman candidate’s nomination papers were torn by the AAP activists at the behest of local MLA, alleges Ravipreet Singh Sandhu

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:53 PM May 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Situation tense outside the MC office at Raman Mandi in Bathinda district on Saturday.
Advertisement

Tension prevailed throughout the day, outside the municipal council office at Raman Mandi in Bathinda district on Saturday, with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders accusing the civil administration and police of not allowing them to enter the premises to file their nominations for the municipal council elections.

Advertisement

The nomination papers of some of them were also allegedly torn.

Advertisement

Ravipreet Singh Sidhu, SAD’s Talwandi Sabo Assembly constituency in-charge, alleged, “The civil administration and police did not allow our candidates to enter the office complex at the behest of AAP leaders. Further, our woman candidate’s nomination papers were torn by the AAP activists at the behest of local MLA.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the civil administration and the police assured the SAD activists that the submission of forms would be accepted turn by turn. Later, when some SAD candidates were going inside the municipal council office to submit their nominations, some unknown people allegedly tore them. Three of them were later caught by the public.

In a video, one of those caught for allegedly tearing the nominations claimed that the others were under the influence of ‘chitta’.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts