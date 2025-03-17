Charanjit Channi visits Sidhu Moosewala’s house to celebrate his baby brother’s 1st birthday

Former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi visited the house of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala at Musa village on Monday to celebrate the first birthday of Moosewala’s younger brother, Shubhdeep.

He was seen wearing a black kurta-pyjama along with a pink turban. Shubhdeep’s mother, Charan Kaur, held him in her arms while his father, Balkaur Singh, stood beside them during the cake-cutting ceremony.

In March 2024, nearly 22 months after Moosewala’s death, his parents welcomed the baby boy. Announcing the birth, Balkaur Singh had written on Instagram, “With the blessings of the lakhs and crores who love Shubhdeep, Akal Purakh (Almighty) has given us a younger brother for Shubh. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy, and we are thankful to all the well-wishers for giving us so much love.”