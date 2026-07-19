DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Cheating scandal rocks Punjab pharmacist officer recruitment exam; 30 candidates rounded up

Cheating scandal rocks Punjab pharmacist officer recruitment exam; 30 candidates rounded up

University authorities round up around 30 candidates for allegedly using high-tech Bluetooth devices to cheat in the exam

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:42 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A cheating racket was uncovered during the Pharmacist Officer recruitment examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Sunday at three examination centres. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, university authorities rounded up around 30 candidates for allegedly using high-tech Bluetooth devices to cheat in the exam.

Advertisement

The Punjab Health and Family Welfare Department had recently entrusted BFUHS with the recruitment of 454 Pharmacist Officers. As part of the recruitment process, the university conducted a 90-mark written examination on Sunday.

Advertisement

Around 7,000 aspirants were scheduled to appear for the test, which was held at three designated centres in Ferozepur, Faridkot and Kotkapura.

Advertisement

The examination began smoothly in the morning, but midway through the test, university authorities received a tip-off about an organised cheating racket operating at the centres.

According to sources, several candidates inside the examination halls were allegedly receiving answers through concealed Bluetooth devices, with an accomplice outside the centres dictating responses over mobile phones.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the information, the university administration immediately alerted the authorities. All three examination centres were sealed to prevent anyone from entering or leaving.

With the assistance of the local police, university officials conducted a thorough search of the examination halls. During the operation, around 30 candidates were caught using Bluetooth devices to solve the question paper.

The matter is currently under investigation. The detained candidates are being questioned to identify the alleged mastermind operating outside the examination centres. Police are conducting a preliminary inquiry and are yet to register a First Information Report (FIR). Further details are awaited.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts