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Home / Bathinda / ‘Chitta hi chitta’: Message on wall highlights drug menace in Bathinda village

‘Chitta hi chitta’: Message on wall highlights drug menace in Bathinda village

Protests over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa are continuing at various places in the state

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:16 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The words 'chitta hee chitta' written on a wall in Narsingh Colony of Doomwali village in Bathinda district.
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Barely two weeks after nearly 450 police personnel conducted a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) in Narsingh Colony of Doomwali village along the Punjab-Haryana border in Bathinda district, the alleged easy availability of heroin has again come into focus, with unidentified persons writing “chitta hi chitta” on a wall late on Saturday night.

An arrow was also drawn alongside the message, apparently highlighting the alleged availability of the drug in the area.

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A woman from the locality alleged that her son was addicted to drugs and claimed that ‘chitta’ was easily available in the area. She alleged that while the police conducted raids after receiving information, some personnel tipped off suspected drug peddlers in advance.

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However, she also appreciated the efforts of some police personnel in tackling the drug menace.

Local BJP leader Harbhajan Singh appealed to people to rise above political affiliations and work together to rid the area of drugs.

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Later, some people even tried to erase the writing from the wall. The police have started an investigation.

On October 10, Bathinda Range DIG Harjeet Singh, along with SSP Suhail Qasim Mir and Additional Deputy Commissioner Kanchan, led a search operation in Narsingh Colony, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sangat police station.

In November last year, some residents of Maur Kalan village had written “Edhar chitta shareaam milda hai (chitta is sold openly here)” on walls, pointing towards the houses of alleged drug peddlers. The protest followed the death of a youngster suspected to have died of a drug overdose.

Earlier, in June last year, a farmer had drawn attention to the drug problem at Bhai Bakhtaur village by putting up a banner reading “Sadda pind vikau hai (Our village is up for sale).”

Meanwhile, protests over the October 13 murder of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa are continuing at various places in the state. The killing has once again brought the drug menace and demands for action against those allegedly involved in the drug trade into sharp focus.

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