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Home / Bathinda / Chitta in poll spotlight in Kotkapura

Chitta in poll spotlight in Kotkapura

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:34 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Rachhpal Singh Sosan during a door-to-door visit in Jeevan Singh Nagar in Kotkapura.
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As the Assembly poll campaign gathers pace, the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has launched an anti-drug drive in Kotkapura, combining door-to-door surveys, night vigils and counselling to tackle the menace of ‘chitta’. Party candidate Rachhpal Singh Sosan announced the campaign on Monday from Jeevan Singh Nagar, describing it as an extension of the anti-drug movement initiated by party chief Amritpal Singh.

Sosan and his supporters are visiting households in the locality to gather information on drug users, deaths allegedly linked to drug abuse and active peddlers. Sosan claimed that the team had identified 14 persons allegedly involved in selling chitta in Jeevan Singh Nagar and compiled a list of 55 youths who had allegedly died due to drug abuse in the area.

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He said the names of more than 100 youths allegedly addicted to chitta had emerged during the exercise and the party planned to counsel them.

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Party supporters are also keeping night vigils to monitor suspected drug peddlers. Sosan said those caught were videographed while confessing to drug peddling and pledging to quit. Young suppliers, he added, were reprimanded, warned and counselled.

Sosan further alleged that unsafe injecting practices had left around a dozen youths with severe leg infections and, in one case, resulted in the amputation of a youth’s private part. However, he acknowledged that these claims were yet to be verified by medical authorities.

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The police disputed the claims. Kotkapura DSP Sanjeev Kumar said no death due to drug overdose had been reported in the town during the past year, since he took charge.

“We are keeping a constant tab on drug peddlers and searching the houses of those suspected of peddling,” he said.

Referring to the party’s claims, Kumar said the police would map the area to assess the situation. He added that no person apprehended by any political party or leader on charges of drug peddling had so far been handed over to the police.

Sosan said the campaign would be extended to the entire Kotkapura town and all villages in the constituency. He also urged the public to support the initiative.

Drug abuse has emerged as a key issue in Punjab’s Assembly poll campaign, with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) running its statewide ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign and political parties accusing one another of failing to curb the menace. Kotkapura is represented by AAP leader and Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

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