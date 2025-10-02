'Chitta Nasha’ effigy to be burnt in Gidderbaha Dussehra celebrations

The Dussehra celebrations in Gidderbaha will carry a strong social message this time, as an effigy symbolising chitta (heroin) will be burnt alongside Ravana.

The event will be held at the Kapas Mandi ground, where local AAP MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon will be the chief guest.

Members of the Sanatan Dharma Mahavira Dal Sewa Samiti, which is organising the celebrations, said the drug menace needed to be addressed through collective awareness.

“Chitta is the biggest evil in society, which has claimed several lives. It must be burnt and eradicated just like Ravana. The police have supported us in making this effigy,” said Mukesh Kumar Pintu, president of the committee.

He further said the ‘Chitta Nasha’ effigy is intended to remind the youth and their families of the dangers of drug abuse. By linking it with the festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil, the organisers hope to send out a strong message to the public.

A similar initiative has been undertaken in Bathinda, where a ‘Chitta Ravana’ effigy has also been prepared for Dussehra. The organisers believe such symbolic acts can raise awareness among people and inspire society to fight against drugs with the same zeal with which it celebrates the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana.