Chouhan vows to break Punjab’s drug supply chain within 6 months of BJP coming to power

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Satuday flagged off the BJP’s fourth ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’ from Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district and asserted that the party would dismantle the state’s drug supply chain within six months of forming the government.

Chouhan said he was delivering a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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“We take a firm pledge today that within six months of coming to power, the entire drug supply channel, its networks, and the properties of drug smugglers will be destroyed. No culprit will be spared,” Chouhan declared.

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Before addressing a rally at the grain market in Talwandi Sabo, Chouhan paid obeisance at Takht Damdama Sahib.

During his address, Chouhan challenged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged attempt to obstruct the BJP rally. “I will come to Punjab again and again. Stop me if you have the courage,” he said.

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Invoking the legacy of Guru Gobind Singh and Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Union Agriculture Minister criticised the state government over the law and order situation. He said youth aged 18 to 27 were losing their lives to narcotics and alleged that police officers were also not safe.

Citing the BJP government’s record in Uttar Pradesh under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chouhan said the party acted decisively against dacoity, Naxalism and organised crime.

Ending his speech with Sikh slogans, Chouhan appealed to people to join the anti-drug campaign and said the BJP would not rest until Punjab was free of the drug menace.

​The event saw active participation and fiery speeches from top BJP leadership, including Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal, former state president Sunil Jakhar and former Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu.

Those other prominent present included BJP’s state affairs in-charge Satish Poonia, MPs Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Tarun Chugh and Rajinder Gupta, former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, former MLAs Sarup Chand Singla, HS Phoolka, BJP’s Bathinda Rural district president Gurpreet Singh Maluka and his wife Parampal Kaur Maluka.

All the speakers raised the recent issues of Mohanjit Singh Sheron and Gulzar Singh in Sangrur district, alleging that those who raise their voice against drug cartels were being harassed by the police.

​Sunil Jakhar launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, calling the Chief Minister a “puppet”.

Manpreet Singh Badal stated that if the Centre government could eradicate Naxalism and terrorism from Jammu & Kashmir, it is fully capable of eradicating Punjab’s drug mafia.

Meanwhile, MP Vikramjit Sahni highlighted the need for a unified action plan between the Centre and the state, pushing for comprehensive youth rehabilitation, crop diversification and immediate action against extortion call networks.