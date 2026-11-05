CID employee loses Rs 1.9L in cyber fraud in Faridkot

The Faridkot police have registered a cheating case against an unidentified person after an employee of the Punjab Police’s CID wing reported that Rs 1.90 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account after his mobile phone was allegedly hacked.

The case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the BNS. It was first registered as Zero FIR by the State Cyber Crime e-Police Station, Crime Wing, Mohali, and was later transferred here for investigation. No arrest has been made so far.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Gurmeet Singh Kainth of Dogar Basti, Faridkot, stated that his mobile phone started updating automatically and restarted while he was working in his office. The same thing happened again after some time. Soon, he received messages informing him that a total of Rs 1.9 lakh had been deducted from his account in a private bank. He then called the national cyber helpline (1930) and registered a complaint.

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In his statement recorded before ASI Jaswant Singh, the investigating officer, Kainth alleged that an unidentified person had hacked his phone.