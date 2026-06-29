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Home / Bathinda / CM Mann directs DCs, police chiefs to intensify 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign

CM Mann directs DCs, police chiefs to intensify 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign

Mann claimed VDCs were a crucial pillar of the campaign, registering more than 13,000 complaints against drug smugglers in the last 3 months

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:23 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann chairs a virtual review meeting. Tribune photo
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Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to making Punjab drug-free, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to further intensify the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign, declaring that saving the youth of Punjab remains the state government’s highest priority.

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Chairing a virtual review meeting along with Cabinet minister Aman Arora from Bathinda on the functioning of Village Defence Committees (VDCs), the CM said, “The supply line of drugs has already been snapped and the big fish involved in this heinous crime have been put behind bars. However, the momentum of this campaign has to be maintained, and the need of the hour is to intensify it further until Punjab is completely free from drugs.”

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Mann claimed that VDCs had emerged as a crucial pillar of the campaign, registering more than 13,000 complaints against drug smugglers in the last three months alone. He directed all districts to hold monthly VDC meetings and said he would personally review their performance at the state level.

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The Chief Minister said drug abuse was a global phenomenon, but nowhere in the world had such a determined and vigorous campaign been launched against it. “In an unprecedented initiative, a 1.50 lakh-strong force of VDC members has been constituted to make Punjab drug-free. Public participation is essential because the fight against drugs has to become a mass movement. Drug addiction is a social problem, and people’s involvement is equally important for ensuring the sustainability of this campaign,” he added.

He also instructed officers to maintain complete confidentiality of those providing information against drug traffickers and strengthen confidence-building measures through regular visits to villages.

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Highlighting the rehabilitation component of the campaign, the Chief Minister said the state had significantly expanded treatment infrastructure by increasing the number of beds in government-run de-addiction and rehabilitation centres from 1,500 to 5,000, while also upgrading existing facilities and expanding the network of Outpatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres from 529 to 565.

The CM also underlined the importance of the ‘Soorma’ initiative, under which individuals who have remained drug-free for more than two years will serve as Ambassadors of Recovery, motivating others to overcome addiction and reintegrate into society.

Expressing confidence in the state police, the Chief Minister said the force would uphold its glorious tradition and, with active public support, ensure the complete eradication of drugs from the state. He emphasised that the fight against drugs demands meticulous planning, grassroots execution and wholehearted cooperation from every section of society to safeguard Punjab’s future generations.

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