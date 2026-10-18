A human rights organisation has filed a complaint with the Mansa District Magistrate and the District Child Protection Unit against the parents of slain Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moosewala over a purported video showing their two-year-old younger child making gun-like gestures on stage during a hologram concert in Toronto on October 9.

The Lawyers for Human Rights International (LFHRI) has sent the complaint by speed post on Saturday, seeking an inquiry into the incident and counselling for the child’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur.

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Also read: 2-year-old Chhota Sidhu recreates Sidhu Moosewala's signature 'Thaapi' gesture in Toronto

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The organisation has also sought interim directions to prevent the child from being encouraged to make gun like gestures at public or private events.

The controversy erupted after the videos from the ‘Sign to God World Tour’ hologram concert at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena went viral on social media. The child, also named Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as "Nikka Sidhu" was seen imitating his late elder brother’s signature 'thaapi' (thigh-slapping gesture) before making a pistol-like sign with his hand and purportedly saying “tha tha tha”.

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The LFHRI general secretary Advocate Navkiran Singh claimed, "Our organisation feels that the child needs to be kept away from violence and his parents need counselling and in case they do not mend their ways, then prosecution under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act should follow. The use of 'Chhota Sidhu' a 2.5 year old child on the stage of Toronto Canada recently where he has been shown to be imitating his slain brother by doing gestures of firing with a firearm according to us is not in the interest of the child and his parents need to be restrained from abusing his age and mental state."

He added, "One more video of the child has been circulated on social media in which some persons around the child are seen teaching and prompting him to make pistol gestures with his hands."

Meanwhile, Advocate Gurvinder Singh Sandhu, counsel for Balkaur Singh in the Moosewala murder case, speaking over the phone, said the family was yet to receive any report or complaint from the competent authorities. “It is the family’s right to decide how to groom the child. If it is related to a song or something else, that should also be seen. Some people just want to keep the Moosewala family embroiled in one controversy or another. Earlier, too, a controversy was created when the child was born,” he said.

Talking to The Tribune, Jagtar Singh, District Child Protection Officer (DCPO), Mansa, said he would check on Monday whether his office had received any such complaint.

Moosewala’s parents and his younger brother are currently abroad for the hologram tour.

The latest controversy follows a row over the child’s birth in March 2024. Charan Kaur, then aged about 58, gave birth to Shubhdeep through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), prompting the Union Health Ministry to seek a report from the state government over the age limit prescribed under the assisted reproductive technology law. Balkaur Singh had then accused the state government of harassing the family.

Notably, Moosewala was shot dead at Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022.