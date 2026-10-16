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Home / Bathinda / Congress delegation led by Sachin Pilot meets family of Parvinder Jhota; expresses condolences, assures justice

Congress delegation led by Sachin Pilot meets family of Parvinder Jhota; expresses condolences, assures justice

Pilot called for collective efforts to free Punjab from drugs and create widespread social awareness

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:30 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Sachin Pilot meets family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Jhota on Friday
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Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot on Friday visited the protest site in Mansa and met with the family of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to express his condolences and solidarity.

Pilot said that Congress MPs in Delhi and party leaders across the state would turn the issue into a sustained campaign, taking it to every household and village.

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Addressing the protesters, Pilot said, “A father cannot suffer a greater loss than this. May God never put any family through such pain.”

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He also expressed concern over the situation in Punjab, referring to the drug menace and the atmosphere of fear following incidents of violence, including a murder in Batala.

Pilot called for collective efforts to free Punjab from drugs and create widespread social awareness, saying, “Ensuring a safer future for the coming generations will be the true tribute to the deceased. The law will take its course and I assure the family that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice. I promise that we will stand with you at every step.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh called for people to exercise restraint and wisdom amid the prevailing situation. He announced that he would raise the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

Criticising the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, Pargat alleged that the government’s actions had damaged Punjab’s social fabric and questioned how the accused Ashwani had obtained an arms licence. He described the incident as a “state-sponsored murder”.

Pargat also alleged that attempts were being made to prevent people from coming together and raise concerns over drug menace, and referred to the quantity of drugs entering India through Gujarat.

He said justice had still not been delivered in Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case and warned that the coming period would be challenging.

Emphasising importance of character and public responsibility, he invoked the example of Bapu Bhim Singh.

Senior Congress leaders Vijay Inder Singla, Gurjeet Aujla, Raj Kumar Verka and Sukhwinder Singh Danny were also present.

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