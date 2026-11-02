Congress deploys senior leaders, former ministers to mobilise workers for Rahul Gandhi’s Sangrur rally

With the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Sangrur approaching on November 4, the Congress has stepped up its mobilisation drive, deploying senior leaders and former ministers to different districts to rally party workers and ensure a large turnout at the event.

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As part of the exercise, former minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa visited Bathinda on Sunday and addressed a meeting of party workers at the Congress Bhawan.

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Meanwhile, former ministers Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Gurkirat Singh Kotli were in Mansa to mobilise party workers for the rally.

During his visit to Bathinda, Bajwa held discussions with district Congress president (Urban) Rajan Garg and district Congress president (Rural) Pritam Singh Kotbhai and other party leaders. He expressed confidence that a large number of workers and supporters from the Malwa region would participate in the rally.

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The Congress leaders are reaching out to workers at the district level to coordinate transport, ensure participation and build momentum ahead of the rally, which the party has termed an “Insaaf Rally”.

Bajwa claimed that there was considerable enthusiasm among party workers, the public and the trading community for the event. He also targeted the BJP-led Centre and the AAP government in Punjab over the drug menace and law and order situation, alleging that both governments had failed to address people’s concerns.

He claimed that the Sangrur rally would witness a massive turnout of over two lakh people. The Congress is banking on the rally to showcase its organisational strength in the Malwa belt ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

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Will shake AAP govt’s foundation: Kangar, Kotli

Mansa: Senior Congress leader and former ministers Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Gurkirat Singh Kotli on Sunday claimed that the Congress rally scheduled to be held in Sangrur would shake the foundations of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab.

Addressing a meeting organised at Bhikhi under the leadership of District Congress Committee president Kulwant Rai Singla to discuss preparations for the rally, the leaders said people were disillusioned with the policies and functioning of the state government and were looking for a change.

They claimed that the AAP had come to power by making tall promises but had failed to fulfil people’s expectations. They further said that the state was witnessing a situation akin to a “police raj”, with people being forced to struggle to get their grievances addressed.

Kangar and Kotli said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would present an account of the AAP government’s tenure at the Sangrur rally and question it over the promises made to the people and their implementation.

Alleging a deterioration in the law and order situation, the former ministers said gangster activities and daylight killings had become a cause for concern. They also accused the government of failing to curb the sale of drugs despite coming to power on the promise of making Punjab drug-free. They urged party workers to ensure maximum participation in the rally.

Kulwant Rai Singla said party workers were enthusiastic about the event. He described the rally as the final nail in the coffin of the AAP government and claimed it would trigger a new wave of political change in Punjab. Several other party leaders were also present at the meeting.