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Home / Bathinda / Congress dominates Guruharsahai civic polls, SAD secures 2 seats in Mamdot

Congress dominates Guruharsahai civic polls, SAD secures 2 seats in Mamdot

Raminder Awla, former Congress MLA, said that the people of Guruharsahai had reposed their faith in the Congress, adding that he would not let them down

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 07:37 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Former Congress MLA Raminder Singh Awla along with his supporters celebrating after Congress candidates' victory in Guruharsahai MC polls on Sunday.
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In a major setback for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Guruharsahai, an assembly segment represented by MLA Fauja Singh Sarari and home to several senior party functionaries, including District President and Punjab Planning Board Chairman Harjinder Singh Ghangha and BC Commission Chairman Malkeet Singh Thind, the party failed to secure a single win in the Municipal Council elections concluded on Sunday.

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While the Congress registered a sweeping victory by winning 13 of the 15 wards, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured the remaining two wards, leaving both AAP and the BJP without representation in the civic body.

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Raminder Awla, former Congress MLA, said that the people of Guruharsahai had reposed their faith in the Congress, adding that he would not let them down. “The people were fed up from erroneous policies and deteriorating law and order situation under AAP regime due to which AAP candidates could not even get five percent of votes in their wards”, said Awla.

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In the Mamdot Nagar Panchayat polls, where voting for the pending two wards took place on Sunday, Beantjeet Kaur and Paramjeet Kaur (both from SAD) secured victory in ward numbers 3 and 9 respectively. It is pertinent to mention that out of a total 13 wards in Mamdot, nine candidates belonging to the ruling AAP and two candidates affiliated with SAD had already been elected unopposed on June 28.

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