Congress’ Jeetmohinder Sidhu, 4-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, shifts political base to Maur

Congress leader Jeetmohinder Singh Sidhu, a four-time MLA from Talwandi Sabo, formally shifted his political base to Maur on Sunday by opening an office-cum-residence here.

Advertisement

Several party leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Partap Singh Bajwa, former minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Barnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon, former Fazilka MLA Mohinder Kumar Rinwa and Balkaur Singh (father of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala), were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Notably, Jeetmohinder won thrice as a Congress nominee in 2002, 2007 and 2012, but left the party in 2014 and resigned as MLA. He later joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) during the SAD-BJP regime, contested the bypoll on the SAD ticket and won.

Advertisement

Jeetmohinder, a landlord and businessman, rejoined the Congress in 2023. He unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Bathinda as the party’s nominee against Harsimrat Kaur Badal and finished in the third position.

Speaking to The Tribune, Jeetmohinder said, “I am keen to contest the Assembly election from Maur as this seat has been lying almost vacant for some time. I have opened my office and residence in Maur and will remain here most of the time. My son, however, is active in Talwandi Sabo.”

Advertisement

He added, “I am not new to the Maur Assembly segment, as a number of villages in Maur were earlier part of the Talwandi Sabo Assembly segment. In 2022, Manoj Bala Bansal contested the election on the Congress ticket from Maur, but she is currently with the BJP.”

Notably, Congress leader Khushbaz Singh Jattana had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Talwandi Sabo in 2017 and 2022. Both Jattana and Jeetmohinder are at loggerheads with each other.

In Maur, former MLA Jagdev Singh Kamalu of the Congress is active on the ground, while Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana is the incumbent AAP MLA. Former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon is the SAD’s Maur constituency in-charge.

Meanwhile, interacting with mediapersons, Partap Bajwa said SAD had been hoping for an alliance with the BJP, but the latter had made it clear that it would no longer play the role of a “chhota bhai” (younger brother) in Punjab.

Bajwa alleged that the BJP had weakened several regional leaders in other states and warned that the Badal family could meet a similar fate.

Targeting the AAP leadership and the state government, Bajwa said, “Those who earlier were not even saluted by a constable are now being saluted by the Director General of Police. People are also reluctant to step out of their homes after 5 pm due to the prevailing law and order situation. Is this the change they promised?”