Congress programme in Bathinda disrupted by slogan-shouting; workers boycott event in presence of Baghel, Raja Warring

The Congress' ‘Har Booth, Congress Mazboot’ programme at Goneana Mandi in Bathinda district was disrupted on Monday after a section of party workers boycotted the event in the presence of AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, and raised slogans in support of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

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As Warring began his speech, some workers seated near the stage started shouting pro-Channi slogans. In response, Warring told them to continue raising the slogans and invited one of the supporters onto the stage.

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He then asked the youth to dial Channi’s phone number before the gathering. When the call went unanswered, Warring remarked that the youth could instead take his own phone number and contact him whenever required.

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Addressing the gathering later, Warring alleged that the slogan-shouting was aimed at disrupting the programme rather then expressing support for Channi.

“They have come from Rampura... They have got crores. These black sheep will not get a ticket. Talwandi, Rampura-they have changed constituencies and even changed parties,” he said.

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He further said, “They had not come to raise slogans for Channi Sahib. They had come to disrupt the programme. Eh sauda karde ne (They indulge in deals).”

“Jihna ne party naal daga kitiya, mai ohna nu ticket nahi len deniya...” said Warring, further claiming that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was sending people to Congress programmes to create disruptions.

Later, the Congress workers kept raising slogans outaide the venue. Some participants claimed that they had also come from Maur.

Former minister and ex-MLA Gurpreet Kangar, who represented the Rampura Phul Assembly constituency, did not attend the event.