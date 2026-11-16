Congress rift to fore as former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s yatra enters Moga

Factionalism within the Congress came to the fore during former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘Jawani Sambhal Cycle Yatra’, which reached Moga on Sunday, with party leaders appearing divided over the welcome arrangements.

The yatra, which began from Chamkaur Sahib on November 12, entered Moga district on its fourth day after passing through Dharamkot. It received a grand welcome in the Moga Assembly constituency, where Congress leader Malvika Sood, who contested the 2022 elections on a Congress ticket, led the reception in the presence of a large number of party workers and supporters.

However, several other Congress leaders aspiring for the party ticket from the Moga Assembly constituency were conspicuous by their absence from the programme organised by Malvika Sood. They reportedly organised separate programmes instead, bringing the factional differences within the local Congress unit into focus ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The development assumed significance as the cycle yatra was being projected as a campaign to mobilise party workers and connect with young voters across Punjab.

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Addressing gatherings during the yatra, Channi launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government over drug abuse, unemployment and the alleged deterioration in the law and order situation in the state.

He said he had met several families in Moga whose lives had been devastated by drug addiction. A large number of students had also approached him to share their concerns, he added.

Channi alleged that the drug menace continued to plague Punjab and the state government had failed to make serious efforts to tackle the problem. He also accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of running the government at the directions of Delhi-based AAP leaders, claiming that important decisions concerning Punjab were being taken outside the state.

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Questioning the government’s promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women, Channi said the AAP had made the commitment during the Assembly elections but had taken a long time to fulfil it.

On the issue of free electricity, he said Punjab had already been providing 200 units of free power to eligible consumers before the AAP government came to power. The Congress, if voted to power, would provide 300 units of free electricity and fulfil the promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to women, he claimed.

Raising concerns over education and employment, the former CM said Punjab needed more colleges and industrial units to create opportunities for young people. He said the government should focus on providing quality education and employment within the state so that youngsters were not forced to migrate to elsewhere in search of better prospects.

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Asked about factionalism within the Congress, Channi denied that any such divisions existed in the party. He maintained that all leaders were united and that the party high command would decide the candidates for the elections. Whoever was nominated would receive the support of all party leaders and workers, he asserted.

The cycle yatra, which seeks to highlight issues concerning the youth, including drug addiction, unemployment and gangsterism, is scheduled to pass through different Assembly constituencies of Moga district. The Congress is also using the campaign to mobilise its cadre and sharpen its political attack on the AAP government ahead of the Assembly elections.