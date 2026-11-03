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Home / Bathinda / Controlled drugs worth Rs 3.3 lakh seized in Faridkot

Controlled drugs worth Rs 3.3 lakh seized in Faridkot

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:14 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Officials inspect a pharmacy in Faridkot.
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The Health Department, along with the police, today seized 48,990 tablets of Actinorm (Chlordiazepoxide and Dicyclomine) and Benzpro-FM (Flupentixol) during an inspection of a chemist shop. The estimated market value of the seized medicines is Rs 3,30,687.

During the inspection of True Act Pharma, the firm failed to produce handwritten sales records for certain medicines. It had also not submitted the mandatory monthly reports regarding these drugs, as required under a notification dated February 28, 2025.

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Taking action, the department seized the two types of medicines under Form 16.

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Drug Inspector Harjinder Singh said no general irregularities were found at Singla Medical Store in Dogar Basti. However, minor general irregularities were observed at Raja Medical Agency in the same locality.

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