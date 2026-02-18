DT
Home / Bathinda / Court grants bail to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leaders

Court grants bail to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leaders

Protests to continue until all detained farmers are released

Shagan Kataria
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:01 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
Clash between Bhartiya Kisan Union and police officials. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
A local court on Tuesday granted bail to Shagandeep Singh Jeondand and Baldev Singh Chauke, two leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) who were lodged in Central Jail, Bathinda.

State president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said protests across Punjab will continue until all leaders and workers detained during the agitation are released. He added that victory rallies will be organised tomorrow.

Notably, a protest was scheduled outside the DC’s office in Bathinda, today, to demand the release of the arrested leaders. However, the administration initiated preventive arrests late last night, detaining several leaders and activists.

Farmers at multiple locations attempted to march towards Bathinda but were stopped by police. Following the crackdown, protesters staged sit-ins at various places after being prevented from moving ahead.

TNS

