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Home / Bathinda / Cracker sale norms flouted with impunity in Bathinda

Cracker sale norms flouted with impunity in Bathinda

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Archit Watts
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:10 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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An unauthorised firecracker stall on Powehouse Road in Bathinda on Saturday.
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Despite the district administration designating only five locations for the sale

of firecrackers for three days up to Diwali, the unauthorised sale of crackers continues unabated, with vendors openly setting up stalls at several places across the city.

As per the arrangements made by the district administration, firecrackers were permitted to be sold only at these designated sites — the area opposite the Improvement Trust Office, where 23 licence holders were allotted space; the PUDA ground on Powerhouse Road, with 20 licence holders; the ground opposite DD Mittal Tower, with six licence holders; the sports stadium in Rampura Phul; and the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) in Goniana.

However, the restrictions appear to have had little impact on the ground, as firecrackers were being

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sold openly at several locations outside the designated sites.

At Powerhouse Road, a number of firecracker stalls have been set up, making a mockery of the administration’s orders and raising questions about their enforcement. This road leads to the military station. Some vendors were also selling firecrackers in Gandhi Market.

Amandeep Singh Mavi, SDM, Bathinda, said, “The licences were issued by the arms branch. I will, however, check the situation.”

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