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Home / Bathinda / Crumbling Joggers’ Park in Bathinda set for Rs 90L makeover

Crumbling Joggers’ Park in Bathinda set for Rs 90L makeover

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Archit Watts
Bathinda, Updated At : 04:15 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Broken slabs at Joggers’ Park in Bathinda on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma
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After months of neglect, the Joggers’ Park here is set to get a much-needed facelift, with the Municipal Corporation initiating the process of carrying out repair and renovation works worth nearly Rs 90 lakh.

Inaugurated with much fanfare by then Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in 2013, during the SAD-BJP government, the park was developed at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore. Over the years, the recreational facility has suffered due to poor maintenance.

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Red sandstone slabs are either missing or broken at several seating areas. The boundary wall has weakened at certain points. The canteen has remained shut for almost a year. Ten bicycles, purchased by the authorities for public use, are either missing or lying damaged.

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A weakened boundary wall at Joggers’ Park in Bathinda on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

A weakened boundary wall at Joggers’ Park in Bathinda on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Pawan Sharma

The jogging track and toilets also require repairs. The dustbins are in poor condition as well.

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The park has separate jogging and cycling tracks along the waterworks reservoirs and is visited by a number of residents, especially morning and evening walkers.

Gurlabh Singh, SDO (Horticulture), Municipal Corporation, Bathinda, said tenders had been floated for repair works worth around Rs 90 lakh. The Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) of the civic body had also approved the proposal. He said the bicycles, some of which were equipped with gears, had become damaged and some were subsequently sold as scrap.

“The contractor will begin the repair work of the park shortly, and it is likely to be completed within three months,” he said.

Pardeep Bansal, a local resident and cyclist, said regular visitors had been waiting for the park’s upkeep for a long time. “We come here daily, but dustbins are not emptied regularly, causing a foul smell in the area. The repair work is the need of the hour,” he said.

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