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Home / Bathinda / Dairy union seeks FIR against ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi over ‘misleading’ adulteration video

Dairy union seeks FIR against ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Channi over ‘misleading’ adulteration video

Punjab Milkman Dairy Union Ekta claims the video has triggered fear among consumers and harmed the reputation of the dairy sector

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:53 PM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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Members of Punjab Milkman Dairy Union Ekta outside District Administrative Complex in Bathinda.
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The Punjab Milkman Dairy Union Ekta has urged the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bathinda, to register a case against former Chief Minister and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi for uploading a video, allegedly spreading “false and misleading” information about milk safety.

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The union claimed that the video has triggered fear among consumers and harmed the reputation of the dairy sector.

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In a written complaint submitted to the SP (City), union state president Harjinder Singh Dhillon said a video circulating on YouTube, WhatsApp, and other social media platforms purportedly shows milk being prepared using urea and other harmful chemicals and then sold in the market.

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The complainant said that although no specific company or brand has been named in the video, it has created widespread panic among the public, leading to suspicion about the safety of milk available in the market.

“As a result, the entire dairy sector is facing defamation, with consumers questioning the authenticity of milk and dairy products,” said Harjinder while talking to The Tribune.

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The union alleged that the claims in the video appear unverified and lack scientific basis, thereby misleading the public and potentially disturbing public peace.

Seeking legal action, the union has requested that an FIR be registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Food Safety and Standards Act, and the Information Technology Act.

The union has demanded strict action against Channi for uploading the video, stating that such content undermines consumer confidence and adversely affects the livelihoods of those associated with the dairy industry.

Responding to this, Narinder Singh, SP (City), Bathinda, said, “I have marked the complaint to the Cyber Crime Police Station.”

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