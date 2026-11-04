Daljeet Singh death: HC allows cremation at native village on November 5, bars political participation

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday modified its earlier directions to allow the cremation of Daljeet Singh, whose death in Mansa had triggered protests and tension, at his native village Bhamme Kalan instead of Chandigarh, while making it clear that no political party, politician or organisation would be permitted to participate in or interfere with the last rites.

Justice Sanjay Vashisth directed that the mortal remains, after the fresh postmortem examination at PGIMER, Chandigarh, be kept in its mortuary for the day and transported directly to the cremation ground at Bhamme Kalan under adequate police protection for cremation before noon on November 5.

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The modification came on an application filed by widow Paramjit Kaur and mother Shinder Kaur, who sought a change in the place of cremation in accordance with the family’s traditions and wishes. The court personally heard Daljeet Singh’s sister Amarjeet Kaur, who had filed the original petition, and his widow, both of whom were present in person.

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Justice Vashisth explained to them the entire position, including what would be in the interest of the family and children, the possible impact of such incidents on the minds of minor children, and the need to preserve the dignity of the mortal remains.

Justice Vashisth recorded that both consented to the suggestion that the mortal remains should be taken directly from PGIMER to the cremation ground at their native village, instead of being taken to the family home after understanding the position and the proposed arrangement.

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Body cannot be taken home for rituals

Modifying its November 3 directions, Justice Vashisth ordered that the mortal remains would remain in the PGIMER mortuary on November 4 after the fresh postmortem examination. The Chandigarh Police was directed to make adequate security arrangements at the mortuary to ensure their safety.

The court directed that the cremation would take place at Bhamme Kalan, Mansa, before noon on November 5. Punjab, through its DGP, was directed to make adequate security arrangements at the cremation ground and other places, as may be required, to prevent any untoward incident.

After completion of the requisite formalities, the PGIMER authorities would hand over the mortal remains to a police team to be jointly constituted by Punjab and Chandigarh. The team would transport the body directly from Chandigarh to the cremation ground at Bhamme Kalan under adequate security cover.

Imposing a specific restriction on the movement of the mortal remains, the court directed that all rites, rituals and ceremonies, including cremation, would be performed at the cremation ground itself in accordance with the wishes of the family.

Justice Vashisth categorically ordered that the mortal remains would not be allowed to be taken to any other place for performing rites or rituals.

No political participation in last rites

The court also retained its restriction on political participation, making it clear that the change of cremation venue would not permit political parties, politicians or organisations to participate in the arrangements.

Recording that the restriction was in accordance with the wishes of the deceased’s sister and widow, both present in person, the court directed: “As desired by the non-applicant/petitioner, and applicant/respondent, who both are present in-person before this court, it is made clear that no political party or politician, whether belonging to ruling party or opposition, or any other group/organisation, shall be permitted to participate in or interfere with arrangements for cremation.”

The authorities were further directed to ensure that no person created any disturbance or obstruction while the mortal remains were being shifted from Chandigarh to the cremation ground at Bhamme Kalan or during the performance of the last rites.

In case of any such attempt, appropriate action would be taken by law enforcement agencies strictly in accordance with law.

The state government also conveyed its no-objection to shifting the cremation venue from Chandigarh to the deceased’s native village. Additional Advocate-General Chanchal K Singla informed the court, after obtaining instructions, that adequate security arrangements would be made to prevent any untoward incident.

Senior advocate Amit Jhanji, appearing for PGIMER, informed the court that a board of doctors had already been constituted to conduct the fresh postmortem examination in compliance with the earlier order and that the examination would be conducted on Wednesday itself.