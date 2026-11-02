Daughter murdered in US, Moga woman seeks grandson’s custody

A woman from Moga has petitioned the US Government and the High Commission of India to secure custody and repatriation of her eight-month-old grandson following the murder of her daughter, Jasmine Aujla Gill, in California.

Sukhwinder Kaur, through a formal representation sent via the High Commission, has urged both governments to intervene on humanitarian grounds and bring the infant to Punjab to live with his maternal family.

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Jasmine, 30, a woman of Punjabi origin, went missing from her Sacramento home on September 30. Her cousin reported about it on October 4. Her husband Gurinder Singh Gill (28) allegedly told authorities that ICE agents had taken her into custody while she was checking the mail.

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However, human remains that had been burned and buried were found in neighbouring El Dorado County on October 1 and later confirmed to be Jasmine’s.

Detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff''''s Office found several inconsistencies in Gurinder’s statements about her disappearance. They also learnt that the couple were involved in an ongoing divorce and child custody dispute.

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Police arrested Gurinder on October 14 and executed search warrants at two homes linked to him. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on a murder charge.

Jasmine was a registered nurse and the mother of the infant boy. A fundraiser has been launched in her memory.

Sukhwinder Kaur said she feared for the child’s safety and future upbringing and wanted him to be removed from the trauma of the crime. No US or Indian official has publicly responded to her petition so far.