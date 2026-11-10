Day after daughter’s birth, Mansa carpenter wins Rs 1.5 crore lottery

“A girl has been born. We wanted a boy,” relatives told 24-year-old carpenter Yudhvir Singh of Bareta town in Mansa district after the birth of his daughter. But he now has an answer: The little girl has brought home a fortune of Rs 1.5 crore.

A day after becoming a father on November 6, Yudhvir learnt that he had won the first prize in the Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery. He has named his daughter Barkat (prosperity), saying she has brought good fortune to the family.

Yudhvir had bought the lottery ticket on November 4 while taking his pregnant wife, Harman, for a medical examination at a private hospital in Mansa.

He said he had stopped at a lottery stall by chance while getting his SIM card ported and decided to try his luck in the state lottery for the first time.

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The result was declared on November 7, a day after his daughter was born.

“I have named her Barkat (prosperity). She has brought good fortune to our home. How can we name her anything else?” he said.

Recalling the day he bought the ticket from Budhlada, Yudhvir said his wife had initially objected as they needed money for medical tests. “She said we should save the money for the tests. The private hospital did not even agree to reduce the bill by Rs 5,000. But see how things have changed now,” he said.

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Yudhvir, who got married in 2024, said his father, a daily wager, used to buy lottery tickets occasionally, but this was his first attempt. His elderly parents, wife and newborn daughter live in Bareta.

The family had been struggling financially and had taken a loan to build their two-room house. They are still paying the monthly instalments.

“My daughter has changed my fortune. She has brought her own luck with her. I want to spend the money on her education and future so that she can stand on her own feet and get a good job,” he said.

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Yudhvir added that he will now start the process to claim the lottery prize. Dinesh Dhanna, a lottery agent from Budhlada, said, “I am happy that a ticket sold at my stall has changed a family’s life, especially when they have been blessed with a daughter.”