Day after joining SAD, Muktsar woman activist back in AAP fold

A woman activist of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who had joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday, rejoined the AAP on Monday.

Naseeb Kaur, a resident of Kuraiwala village, rejoined the AAP in the presence of Sandeep Singh Sunny Dhillon, brother of AAP Gidderbaha MLA Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon.

Advertisement

She had joined the SAD along with Zila Parishad member from Gursar zone Veerpal Kaur and her husband Bachittar Singh Dhaliwal, an AAP leader.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, Sunny Dhillon said Naseeb Kaur was satisfied with the AAP government’s performance, particularly the ‘Maawan Dhiyan Satkar Yojana’, which provides monthly financial assistance to women.

When contacted, Bachittar Dhaliwal said the woman belonged to a Dalit family and that he would respond later before disconnecting the call.