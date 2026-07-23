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Home / Bathinda / Day after violence, Barnala sanitation workers intensify stir

Day after violence, Barnala sanitation workers intensify stir

Seek FIR against cops, dismissal of DSP and SHO

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 08:14 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Activists of several organisations along with sanitation workers take out a protest march against police and state government in Barnala city on Thursday.
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The sanitation workers’ agitation in Barnala intensified on Thursday, a day after violent clashes with the police. Protesters demanded registration of an FIR against policemen accused of alleged lathicharge and the dismissal of DSP Satveer Singh and SHO Lakhwinder Singh.

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Representatives of the Punjab State Safai Karamchari Union, along with activists from farmers, labourers and employees’ unions, visited Barnala to meet the injured and express solidarity with them. Municipal corporation staff reportedly joined the protest with a strike. Opposition parties, including the Congress, BJP, SAD, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), SAD (Punar Surjeet), BSP and the CPI have also extended support.

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Gulshan Kumar, district president of the Barnala Safai Sewak Union, said, “The DSP and SHO led the police team that unleashed terror on us, including women. We demand an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and dismissal of both officers. We will continue our protest until our demands for regularisation of sanitation workers and action against the policemen are met.”

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The Barnala Civil Hospital authorities maintained that 18 injured protesters and four policemen were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. SMO Dr Indu Bansal said six protesters were discharged after first aid, while 12 remained admitted with injuries. She said four policemen left the hospital without completing discharge formalities and were marked “absconding” in records. Some protesters were shifted to a Mehal Kalan hospital for X-rays as the machine at Barnala was out of order.

Garbage continued to pile up across markets as the strike entered its third week. Protesters held marches and demonstrations at Bhagat Singh Chowk. DIG (Patiala Range) Kuldeep Chahal reviewed law and order with senior officials.

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Barnala Mayor Hasanpreet Bhardwaj said efforts were underway to resolve the issue through dialogue, while private workers resumed garbage collection. Officials warned of health risks due to waste accumulation in the monsoon.

SSP Mohd Sarfaraz Alam confirmed no FIR had been registered, though a daily diary report was filed on Wednesday. The clash erupted when the police assisted the administration in lifting garbage near SD College, leading to confrontation and alleged lathicharge. Another round of clashes followed at Handiaya Bazar after protesters reportedly hurled garbage at the police.

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