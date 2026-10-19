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Home / Bathinda / Day before Shah’s visit, Harsimrat Badal seeks CBI probe into Jhota murder

Day before Shah’s visit, Harsimrat Badal seeks CBI probe into Jhota murder

Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon also seek central agency probe

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 12:06 PM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. Tribune file
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A day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visits to Mansa, Gurdaspur and Sangrur, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has written to him, seeking a CBI probe into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and a comprehensive investigation into the alleged nexus between politicians, the police and the drug mafia in Punjab.

In her letter, Harsimrat has urged Shah to ensure an impartial investigation into the killing and the alleged nexus. She has also claimed to have attached a statement by Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, who has allegedly named some senior police officers for operating a drug network.

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Earlier, Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa had also written to Shah, seeking a CBI probe into the murder.

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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon has also demanded a CBI investigation. He has claimed that he was the first leader from the state to raise the demand.

Jhota’s family and the action committee spearheading the agitation in Mansa have also demanded a CBI probe, along with several other demands, including action against police officials and a fast-track trial of the accused.

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Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of banned drugs. The killing triggered widespread protests, with the family and protesters accusing the authorities of failing to curb the drug trade and demanding accountability.

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