Decision on Punjab Congress rejig likely in 2-3 days: Vijay Inder Singla

Former Cabinet Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Vijay Inder Singla on Monday said the party high command was likely to announce its decision on the Punjab Congress organisation within the next two to three days.

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"Perhaps the party high command will announce within the next two to three days what all of you are waiting to hear," Singla said while responding to a query about the ongoing speculation over changes in the Punjab Congress organisation.

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However, he refused to comment on speculation about a possible change in the post of Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

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Defending the present leadership, Singla said, "We already have a respected, hardworking state president who has been working over the past four and a half years to strengthen the organisation. We also have a CLP leader."

Singla said that during elections, several committees are constituted, including the manifesto committee, campaign committee, election management committee and media committee.

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"Different leaders are entrusted with different responsibilities so that the organisation can work effectively for the elections," he said.

When asked about reports projecting him as a possible candidate for the post of Punjab Congress president, Singla said, "I am a party worker and I wholeheartedly discharge whatever responsibility the party assigns to me."

He stressed that the Congress remained united and would continue to fight the Assembly elections together.

"The entire Congress is united in contesting the elections. We are together today and will continue to work together in the future. Whatever responsibility is assigned to any leader of any committee, everyone will work collectively to bring the Congress government to power, reflecting the voice of the people," he said.

Singla said the Congress had played the role of a responsible Opposition by raising all important issues concerning Punjab and expressed confidence that the party would form the next government in the state.

Earlier, accompanied by the party's Punjab affairs co-incharge Ravindra Dalvi, while addressing a press conference here on the alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak, Singla said Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists would visit educational institutions across Punjab on Tuesday to interact with students on the issue.

He also informed that the Congress would stage protests outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners across the state on August 1, followed by a protest in Delhi on August 9, demanding accountability for the irregularities in the NEET examination.