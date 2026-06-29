DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Decision on Punjab Congress rejig likely in 2-3 days: Vijay Inder Singla

Decision on Punjab Congress rejig likely in 2-3 days: Vijay Inder Singla

Defending Warring as Punjab Congress president, Singla says the party already has a respected and hardworking state president who has spent the past four and a half years strengthening the organisation

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:06 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CWC member Vijay Inder Singla along with the party's Punjab affairs co-incharge Ravindra Dalvi in Bathinda on Monday. Tribune Photo: Pawan Sharma
Advertisement

Former Cabinet Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Vijay Inder Singla on Monday said the party high command was likely to announce its decision on the Punjab Congress organisation within the next two to three days.

Advertisement

"Perhaps the party high command will announce within the next two to three days what all of you are waiting to hear," Singla said while responding to a query about the ongoing speculation over changes in the Punjab Congress organisation.

Advertisement

However, he refused to comment on speculation about a possible change in the post of Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Advertisement

Defending the present leadership, Singla said, "We already have a respected, hardworking state president who has been working over the past four and a half years to strengthen the organisation. We also have a CLP leader."

Singla said that during elections, several committees are constituted, including the manifesto committee, campaign committee, election management committee and media committee.

Advertisement

"Different leaders are entrusted with different responsibilities so that the organisation can work effectively for the elections," he said.

When asked about reports projecting him as a possible candidate for the post of Punjab Congress president, Singla said, "I am a party worker and I wholeheartedly discharge whatever responsibility the party assigns to me."

He stressed that the Congress remained united and would continue to fight the Assembly elections together.

"The entire Congress is united in contesting the elections. We are together today and will continue to work together in the future. Whatever responsibility is assigned to any leader of any committee, everyone will work collectively to bring the Congress government to power, reflecting the voice of the people," he said.

Singla said the Congress had played the role of a responsible Opposition by raising all important issues concerning Punjab and expressed confidence that the party would form the next government in the state.

Earlier, accompanied by the party's Punjab affairs co-incharge Ravindra Dalvi, while addressing a press conference here on the alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak, Singla said Youth Congress and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) activists would visit educational institutions across Punjab on Tuesday to interact with students on the issue.

He also informed that the Congress would stage protests outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners across the state on August 1, followed by a protest in Delhi on August 9, demanding accountability for the irregularities in the NEET examination.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts