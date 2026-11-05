Demand dwindles, potter’s wheel may stop after 8 generations

For eight generations, the family of Rakesh Kumar (38) has kept the traditional art of pottery alive, shaping clay into earthen lamps and utensils, especially during the run-up to Diwali. However, rising costs, shrinking demand and the growing popularity of Chinese-made products have pushed the age-old vocation to the brink, leaving the family uncertain whether the ninth generation will continue the legacy.

Talking to The Tribune, Rakesh said his father Puran Chand and great-grandfathers were also engaged in pottery. “Today, my brothers Roop Chand, Hem Raj and I are trying to carry forward the family tradition,” he said.

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Earlier, preparations for Diwali used to begin three months in advance, with the entire family working together to mould and bake earthen lamps. However, declining demand has drastically reduced production.

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Rakesh said the family previously made around 30,000 small and 1,500 large diyas during the festive season, while now they make only 9,000 small and 500 large lamps.

The growing popularity of Chinese products has severely affected the demand for traditional earthen lamps. “Despite working for an entire month, the family now earns only Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000. A single trolley of clay costs Rs 10,000. The price of cow dung cakes used for baking the lamps has also increased,” he said.

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Unpredictable weather poses another challenge, as rain can damage the painstakingly prepared diyas before they are baked or sold.

What worries Rakesh the most is the uncertain future of the craft. “Eight generations of our family have shaped clay to light up people’s homes, but our children will not continue this work. We are the last generation in our family to pursue this traditional occupation,” he said.

While earthen lamps remain an integral part of Diwali celebrations, declining demand threatens not only the livelihood of traditional potters but also a craft that has survived for centuries. For Rakesh’s family, the festive season now brings more uncertainty than hope, as the potter’s wheel may finally fall silent after eight generations.