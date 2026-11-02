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Home / Bathinda / Denied meeting with CM, says Abohar MLA

Denied meeting with CM, says Abohar MLA

Claims he was confined to Civil Hospital

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 04:31 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar argues with a police officer in Abohar on Sunday. Tribune photo
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Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar has alleged that he was denied an opportunity to meet Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the latter’s visit to Abohar on Sunday to release the next instalment of the “Mawan-Dhiyan Satkar Yojana”.

Jakhar said he had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister through the Deputy Commissioner four times over the past four days but failed to get one. He wanted to meet the Chief Minister (CM) along with Abohar Municipal Corporation president Pooja Wadhwa and the mother and sister of Dalit youth Ajay Kumar, who was shot dead on September 28.

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The family members of Ajay Kumar have been staging a protest near the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Abohar, for the past two weeks, demanding the arrest of the assailants and action against those responsible for his death.

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Jakhar alleged that the police confined him to the Civil Hospital to prevent him from meeting the Chief Minister. He said it was unprecedented for an elected representative to be prevented from meeting the CM and effectively kept under restrictions during his visit.

It was also alleged that the main gates of the Civil Hospital were closed to prevent protesters from reaching the venue where the CM was scheduled to visit. A large number of police personnel were deployed in and around the hospital.

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Meanwhile, the family members of Ajay Kumar said the Chief Minister should have visited them to listen to their grievances and address their demands. The post-mortem examination of Ajay Kumar was yet to be conducted, and his cremation was also pending.

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