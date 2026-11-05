Dhaliwal re-elected Master Cadre Union president

The Master Cadre Union, Punjab, elected Baljinder Singh Dhaliwal as its state president for a second consecutive term at its state-level convention held in Moga on Wednesday. Gurmeet Singh Bhullar was elected general secretary. Delegates from 14 districts attended the convention, said Faridkot district president Dharminder Singh.

The other elected office-bearers are Amarbir Singh Randhawa (senior vice-president); Jitender Kumar Hans of Faridkot and Dilrajjit Singh of Kapurthala (vice-presidents); Daljit Singh Sabarwal (joint secretary); Harsewak Singh Sadhuwala and Rajinder Kumar of Faridkot (organising secretaries); Rajpal Singh of Tarn Taran (press secretary); Chandershekhar Verma (finance secretary); and Amandeep Singh (media coordinator). Ashwani Kumar and Harpreet Singh, both from Amritsar, were elected members of the state committee.

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Leaders said the convention aimed to strengthen and expand the organisation and launch a struggle against what they termed the government’s step-motherly treatment of employees. They alleged that the government was ignoring employees’ legitimate demands. The newly elected office-bearers pledged to take up teachers’ issues and intensify the agitation against the government.