Dismissed woman constable granted bail in heroin case

A dismissed Punjab Police woman constable, Amandeep Kaur, who was arrested with heroin on April 2, was granted bail by the Special Court for NDPS cases today. She had submitted a bail plea on April 29, which was heard on Thursday.

Amandeep Kaur was accused of possessing 17.71g of heroin, leading to her dismissal from service by the DGP. The case drew significant public attention, with allegations of her close connections with several police officials. Apart from the Punjab Police, the Narcotics Control Bureau and Intelligence Bureau also questioned her, but no details from those interrogations have been made public.

Her lawyer, Vishwadeep Singh, argued that no heroin was seized from Amandeep Kaur and that she had been falsely implicated. The Special Court, headed by Judge Mahesh Kumar, granted bail after she furnished a bond of Rs 50,000. The court also imposed conditions, including that she must not leave the country without permission, tamper with evidence, or threaten anyone related to the case. She is required to appear in court at every hearing, and failure to do so will result in the cancellation of her bail. The police have yet to submit the chargesheet in court.