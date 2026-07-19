Doctor, 2 helpers booked for dumping patient’s dead body outside cremation ground in Faridkot

City police have registered a case against a doctor and two hospital helpers at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) for allegedly dumping a patient’s dead body near a cremation ground wall here.

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The case was registered on Sunday, following a review of CCTV footage and a preliminary police investigation.

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According to police records, an unidentified migrant man, estimated to be around 34-35 years old, was transferred via a 108 Ambulance from Civil Hospital Ferozepur to GGSMCH Faridkot for treatment on July 9. He was admitted under the Surgery department of the medical college and hospital here.

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The patient succumbed during his treatment. However, instead of notifying senior medical authorities or following proper legal and medical protocols for handling an unclaimed body, it is alleged that in the wee hours of July 11, between 1 am and 2 am, the accused doctor and his two assistants in the surgery ward of the hospital loaded the deceased patient onto a wheelchair and abandoned the body outside the perimeter wall of the local Rambagh cremation ground.

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Negligence at Faridkot medical college: Patient's body dumped near cremation ground

The matter came to light on the morning of July 11 at around 7 am when the police received information regarding an unclaimed body with medical bandages lying near the Rambagh wall.

Police claimed to have initiated an inquiry and cross-verified medical records, leading them to question Dr G Sachdeva and his assistants. After receiving evasive responses, the police reviewed the hospital’s CCTV footage. The footage clearly captured Dr Sachdeva and two helpers transporting the body out on a wheelchair during the dead of night. Upon being confronted with the video evidence, the accused admitted to their actions, claimed the police.

The police have booked the doctor and his two helpers, Gurbaksh Singh and Harmanpreet under Sections 301 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder / related negligence parameters), 212, 213, 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS.

The body of the deceased was kept in the hospital mortuary for 72 hours for identification purposes before further procedures. Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The Commission has ordered a thorough probe into the matter, demanding detailed reports from the Faridkot Civil Surgeon and the district administration regarding the event.