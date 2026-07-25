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Home / Bathinda / Doctor, patient injured as roof plaster falls at Malout Civil Hospital

Doctor, patient injured as roof plaster falls at Malout Civil Hospital

Patient admitted with head injury; doctor sustains minor hand injury

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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A view of the roof from which plaster came off at the Civil Hospital in Malout town on Saturday
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A doctor and a patient were injured after a portion of the roof plaster fell in a doctor’s room at the Civil Hospital in Malout on Saturday.

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The patient, Bhagwan Dass, about 60, a resident of Patel Nagar in Malout, had come to consult the doctor for abdominal pain. However, all of a sudden, a portion of the roof plaster fell, causing head and hand injuries to him and a hand injury to the doctor.

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Dr Vikas Kumar Bansal, a surgeon at the hospital, said, “I was sitting in Room 107 of the outpatient department (OPD) building when the plaster fell on us. Luckily, the large chunks fell to the side; otherwise, the injuries could have been more serious. We have admitted the patient with a head injury. I also received first aid.”

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He added, “The building has become old and has been affected by seepage. However, the exact cause of the incident can be ascertained only by the PWD (B&R) officials.”

He further said that some doctors were currently attending patients in the Women and Children Hospital due to a shortage of space in the old building.

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