Doctor, patient injured as roof plaster falls at Malout Civil Hospital

A doctor and a patient were injured after a portion of the roof plaster fell in a doctor’s room at the Civil Hospital in Malout on Saturday.

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The patient, Bhagwan Dass, about 60, a resident of Patel Nagar in Malout, had come to consult the doctor for abdominal pain. However, all of a sudden, a portion of the roof plaster fell, causing head and hand injuries to him and a hand injury to the doctor.

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Dr Vikas Kumar Bansal, a surgeon at the hospital, said, “I was sitting in Room 107 of the outpatient department (OPD) building when the plaster fell on us. Luckily, the large chunks fell to the side; otherwise, the injuries could have been more serious. We have admitted the patient with a head injury. I also received first aid.”

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He added, “The building has become old and has been affected by seepage. However, the exact cause of the incident can be ascertained only by the PWD (B&R) officials.”

He further said that some doctors were currently attending patients in the Women and Children Hospital due to a shortage of space in the old building.