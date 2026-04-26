Doctors save premature newborn after 17-day NICU care in Bathinda

A premature newborn in Bathinda has successfully recovered after a critical 17-day stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), highlighting the impact of the state government’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana in supporting life-saving treatment.

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Born at 33 weeks at a private hospital in Rampura Phul, the baby girl of Resham Singh and Gurmail Kaur weighed just 1.926 kg and suffered from severe respiratory distress at birth. Immediate medical intervention was required as the infant was unable to breathe independently.

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The team of private hospital promptly shifted the newborn to the NICU, where she was placed on CPAP support for 10 days, followed by oxygen support for four days.

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During treatment, the infant also developed neonatal jaundice, which was managed through phototherapy. Feeding and warmth were maintained using limited Kangaroo Mother Care.

Doctors reported gradual improvement, with the baby responding steadily to treatment. After 17 days, she was discharged in stable condition, weighing 2.106 kg.

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The treatment was provided free of cost under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, enabling the family to focus entirely on the child’s recovery without financial burden. Under this scheme, a family gets health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh annually.

Doctors say timely intervention and financial support played a crucial role.