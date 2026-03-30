Dozen children fell ill allegedly after consuming toxic herb in Fazilka village

At least a dozen children fell ill after allegedly consuming a poisonous herb in Muradwala Dal Singh village of Fazilka district on Monday.

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According to sources, a group of children was playing in a school ground when they reportedly consumed an alkanet herb. Soon after, they began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, stomach pain, and restlessness.

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Seven children were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Fazilka, while one child identified as Diljan Singh was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, for specialised treatment. The condition of the remaining admitted children is stated to be stable.

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Other affected children have been taken to private hospitals. Senior Medical Officer Dr Edison Eric said that the children admitted to the hospital showed symptoms consistent with food poisoning.

The admitted children have been identified as Abhijit, Arman, Rakesh, Diljan, Saurabh, Rohit, and Sudhir, all aged between 10 and 15 years.