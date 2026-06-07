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Home / Bathinda / Driver averts mishap as straw-laden truck catches fire near Faridkot village

Driver averts mishap as straw-laden truck catches fire near Faridkot village

Showing presence of mind, the driver steered the burning vehicle away from a residential area to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:36 PM Jun 07, 2026 IST
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Villagers, police personnel and the fire brigade attempt to douse the blaze near Faridkot.
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Panic gripped Hasan Bhatti village near Faridkot after a truck-trailer loaded with wheat straw caught fire and was quickly engulfed in flames.

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Showing presence of mind, the driver steered the burning vehicle away from the residential area to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby houses. He drove it to an open area near a water pump in the fields before bringing it to a halt.

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Villagers rushed to the spot and began efforts to contain the blaze. Police personnel also reached the scene and assisted residents in managing the situation.

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On receiving information, the Fire Brigade arrived and launched firefighting operations. After strenuous effort, firefighters and villagers succeeded in bringing the fire under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. However, the truck and the entire load of wheat straw were destroyed in the fire.

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