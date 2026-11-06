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Home / Bathinda / Drone, arms cache found along Pakistan border

Drone, arms cache found along Pakistan border

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 05:53 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The drone found near a border outpost in Guruharsahai area.
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In a joint search operation, personnel of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and the 50th Battalion of the BSF recovered a drone (DJI Mavic quadcopter), two .30-bore pistols, four magazines and 50 live rounds near the Rana Panj Grain border outpost in the Guruharsahai area along the Indo-Pakistan border.

According to information, a search operation was carried out around 4 am on the basis of a tip-off. The consignment, packed in two separate packets, was recovered from a spot about 60 metres from the barbed-wire fence. Preliminary information suggested that a consignment of weapons had been sent from Pakistan into Indian territory using a drone, which reportedly crashed along with the consignment.

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