Drone, pistols recovered from fields near border, meth haul in Fazilka

Ahead of the festive season, the Fazilka police and the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a drone, two 9 mm pistols and two magazines, suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan, from agricultural fields near Dona Sikandri village along the India-Pakistan international border.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the police received information about a drone lying in the fields at Dona Sikandri village. Teams led by DSP (Subdivision) Balwinder Singh and DSP (Headquarters) Lavdeep Singh Gill reached the spot.

The police, in coordination with BSF personnel, launched a joint search operation, during which the drone, two pistols and two magazines were recovered. A case has been registered at the Sadar police station, Fazilka.

The SSP said investigations were under way to ascertain the origin of the drone and identify the intended recipients of the weapons. In another operation, the Fazilka police arrested a man and recovered 836 gm of ICE drug (methamphetamine) from his possession. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the CIA staff, Fazilka, intercepted Rajinder Singh, a resident of Pakka Seed Farm in Abohar, during patrolling in the area falling under the City-I police station, Abohar.

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The police recovered the contraband from Rajinder Singh. The accused was allegedly involved in the sale of heroin and ICE. The SSP said the substance was not commonly consumed in the region and was often associated with affluent sections of society.