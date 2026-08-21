DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / Drone survey in Bathinda’s Maur for GIS-based master plan, not land acquisition: Senior Town Planner

Drone survey in Bathinda’s Maur for GIS-based master plan, not land acquisition: Senior Town Planner

He said an existing land-use plan identifies areas designated for agriculture, commercial activities, buildings, water resources, forests and roads

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 06:07 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The marking done at a village in Bathinda district. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A day after several farmers gathered at the SDM office in Maur raising suspicions over a drone survey being conducted in the area, Department of Town and Country Planning clarified that the exercise was aimed at preparing a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based master plan.

Advertisement

Sandeep Kumar, Senior Town Planner, Bathinda, said the master plan would provide useful data for government schemes. It will cover Maur Municipal Council and some adjoining villages, and data on existing land use is being collected for it.

Advertisement

He said an existing land-use plan identifies areas designated for agriculture, commercial activities, buildings, water resources, forests and roads. “Master plans for various areas are prepared on the basis of this plan. The department is conducting surveys across the state for this purpose,” he said.

Advertisement

Kumar said collecting land-use data manually was time-consuming, which prompted the government to use drone technology. Private agencies have been assigned the survey work and permission for flying drones was obtained from the District Magistrate’s office, he added.

He said the department has been tasked with preparing 141 master plans across Punjab, of which around 46 have already been prepared and notified. Master plans for Bathinda, Talwandi Sabo, Rama Mandi, Muktsar, Mansa, Kotkapura and Abohar have already been prepared.

Advertisement

“The use of these drones is solely and exclusively for the purpose of preparing the existing land-use plan. No plan for land acquisition is being formulated by the department through this drone survey,” Kumar said.

He clarified that the survey was only to collect data on existing land use and had nothing to do with land acquisition or establishing any industry.

After the data is collected, it will be published and objections and suggestions will be invited from the public before the master plan is finalised, the Senior Town Planner added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts