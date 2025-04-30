In a shift from solely targeting drug peddlers, the Punjab Police are now also focusing on drug addicts, with recent action taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Muktsar district.

Two FIRs were recently registered under Section 27 of the NDPS Act against individuals caught consuming narcotics in the district.

The move aligns with the directive from Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, who has set a deadline of May 31 to eradicate the drug menace from the state.

Advertisement

Muktsar SSP Akhil Chaudhary said that the police, rather than sending addicts to jail, are opting for a rehabilitative approach. Through respective Station House Officers (SHOs), applications are being moved under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act to admit addicts to government-recognised de-addiction centres.

“While one addict was admitted to Malout Civil Hospital, the other was referred to Muktsar Civil Hospital. Morphine was detected in the blood samples of both individuals following dope tests,” said the SSP.

Advertisement

He further clarified that under Section 64-A, an addict found with a small quantity of drugs who voluntarily agrees to undergo treatment at a recognised medical institution is eligible for immunity from prosecution—provided they complete the treatment program.

To ensure effective implementation, all Investigating Officers (IOs) have been instructed to submit regular progress reports to the courts.

Meanwhile, the Muktsar police recently faced social media trolling after seizing an empty carry bag containing only traces of poppy husk from a suspected peddler.

Despite the criticism, police have reported that 55 individuals have voluntarily been admitted to de-addiction centres by SHOs and anti-drug awareness teams as part of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (War Against Drugs) campaign in the district.