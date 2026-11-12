‘Drunk youth’ goes on rampage at Mansa Civil Hospital

A youth allegedly under the influence of alcohol created a ruckus at the Civil Hospital in Mansa late on Tuesday night after being brought there by police personnel.

According to hospital authorities, the accused damaged the emergency gate, oxygen cylinders, stretchers, dustbins and other hospital equipment. He also allegedly misbehaved with the doctor and other staff members on duty. “I spoke to the SSP in this regard, following which a police team arrived. I also spoke to the Director, Health Services, regarding the matter. The doctor on emergency duty sustained injuries. The police acted swiftly, but the accused had fled before the police team arrived,” the Civil Surgeon said. He further said the SSP had assured them that two police personnel would be deployed at the hospital. “We also have two security personnel, but the accused was so violent that they could not overpower him,” Dr Rai said. Following a complaint by the hospital administration, the police registered a case against the accused. DSP Gurpartap Singh said a case had been registered and police teams were making efforts to arrest the accused. Advertisement