Sukhjit Singh, a 38-year-old graduate farmer from Biroke Kalan village in Budhalada subdivision here, has transformed his eight-acre land into a model of sustainable agriculture.

Since 2013, he has adopted stubble management and natural farming practices alongside his brother, slashing cultivation costs by 40-50 per cent and boosting soil health while earning a handsome income.

A Panjab University alumnus, Sukhjit Singh made the switch after a heartbreaking incident in 2012. “I saw life of farm friendly insects was wiped out due to stubble burning,” he recalled.

"Worse, my brother’s newborn son was diagnosed with a congenital disease. Doctors at PGI Chandigarh linked it to nutrient-depleted soil from excessive agrochemicals,” he added.

Sukhjit vowed to eliminate chemicals and stop burning crop residue. By incorporating stubble into the soil using a super seeder and practicing mulching, Sukhjit Singh has seen remarkable improvements.

“Every two years, I get tested the soil health, it keeps getting better,” he said.

This year also, he plans to sow wheat with the super seeder again.

Sukhjit Singh highlighted a significant income boost of 20 to 30 per cent, attributed to cost reductions through stubble incorporation into the soil and adoption of natural farming practices.

He explained that conventional wheat farming costs farmers around Rs 10,000 per acre, whereas his expenses are limited to just Rs 4,000 per acre. For paddy, typical costs range from Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per acre for others, but his cost stand at Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per acre.

Turns into natural farming

Beyond wheat and paddy, Sukhjit Singh diversifies with millets, pulses, sugarcane, and turmeric etc. Mulching stubble in these crops has dramatically increased yields, especially for turmeric.

“Stubble management led me to natural farming, then crop diversification,” he explained.

Organic brand to represent Punjab at India International Trade Fair

Now, he processes pulses, millets, turmeric and more into value-added products.

From his home-based store, Sukhjit Singh sells millet flour, biscuits, turmeric powder, organic spices, oils, jaggery both locally and online.

Demand for his indigenous seeds is soaring, adding to his revenue. His “Natural Drops Aajeevika Self Help Group” will represent Punjab at the 44th India International Trade Fair in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan from November 14-27, showcasing processed millets.

His organic products are now reaching customers beyond Punjab, with exports to several states across India and around 6 other countries, including Canada, the US and New Zealand.

Sukhjit Singh sets example for others

Mansa Deputy Commissioner Navjot Kaur said that Sukhjit Singh is a guiding light for other farmers. He has shown a way by managing stubble and adopting organic farming using new technologies like bed planting and super seeder, etc.

"He is not just a progressive and successful farmer but a thriving entrepreneur in organic farming. The district administration has honored him, he is a role model for Mansa farmers,” she added.