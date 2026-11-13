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Home / Bathinda / Eight bikes stolen during protest over Jhota’s killing, claims father

Eight bikes stolen during protest over Jhota’s killing, claims father

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 04:18 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Parvinder Singh Jhota. File photo
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Eight motorcycles have allegedly been stolen from the protest site and from outside the residence of slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota since his murder, his father, Bhim Singh, has claimed.

Bhim, an ex-serviceman, raised the issue with Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary during their visit to his residence on Wednesday evening.

“Five locked motorcycles belonging to our relatives were stolen from outside the protest site, while two to three motorcycles belonging to people visiting our residence to offer condolences were stolen,” he said.

He further alleged that corruption at the grassroots level remained a major problem in the police department and urged the minister and the SSP to take corrective measures.

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Confirming complaints of motorcycle theft, Sub-Inspector Bhagwant Singh, SHO of Mansa City-2 police station, said: “We have information about the theft of two motorcycles from the protest site. Efforts are being made to recover them and arrest the thieves.”

Notably, some protesters had alleged that pickpockets were active during the protest.

Jhota was shot dead at a medical store in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of addictive drugs.

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Four of his companions were also injured in the firing. His killing triggered a 26-day-long protest by his family and supporters, which ended with his cremation on November 8, Diwali day.

His body remained in the mortuary of Mansa Civil Hospital before being shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for a post-mortem examination.

The bhog ceremony will be held at a hall at Takht Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda district, on November 15.

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