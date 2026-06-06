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Home / Bathinda / Elderly woman found dead at locked house in Abohar

Elderly woman found dead at locked house in Abohar

No injury marks found on the body; police rule out foul play

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Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 07:18 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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A 70-year-old woman, identified as Radha Rani, was found dead at her residence in Abohar town, officials said on Saturday.

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The house was reportedly locked from the outside, and the deceased had been living alone.

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City-2 Police Station SHO Davinder Singh said neighbours informed the police after finding her lying motionless on a bed inside the house. The ceiling fan was reportedly running when the body was discovered.

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The SHO said the police were unable to immediately trace any close relatives of the deceased. Radha Rani worked as a domestic help in the area. She was originally from West Bengal, and her husband had died a few years ago.

According to sources, the deceased had adopted a daughter who later eloped and married a man of her choice. Following a complaint lodged by Radha Rani, her son-in-law was detained by the police at the time. However, her daughter subsequently began living with her in-laws.

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The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Abohar, for further proceedings.

Police have ruled out any foul play. The SHO said no injury marks were found on the body and there were no indications of any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

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