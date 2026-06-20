Engineers’ body protests transfer of executive engineer who flagged substandard transformers

The PSEB Engineers’ Association on Saturday opposed the transfer of a PSPCL executive engineer, alleging that the move came after he detected the supply of transformers that did not meet prescribed technical parameters in the Kotkapura area.

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The association claimed that instead of being commended for identifying the issue, the officer was transferred to Shahpur Kandi in Pathankot district.

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An emergency meeting of the association was held at Kotkapura, attended by engineers from the region, to protest the transfer.

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Regional Secretary Iqbal Singh said that XEN Ravinder Singh Sekhon, who was serving as store in-charge, had detected deficiencies in transformers supplied by a firm during a routine five per cent quality check mandated under PSPCL norms. According to the association, several transformers failed to meet the prescribed technical parameters.

The association said that rather than being recognised for the detection, Sekhon was transferred from the Sector Store, Kotkapura, to Shahpur Kandi.

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Association members said they had previously supported officials who, in their view, faced adverse action while working in the interest of PSPCL or PSTCL. They alleged that in the present case, an officer who refused to accept substandard material had been penalised and that the matter had been brought to the notice of the association’s central leadership.

During the meeting, Sekhon outlined the sequence of events leading to the transfer. He said that during inspections conducted in accordance with PSPCL norms, several transformers supplied by the firm failed technical checks. He further claimed that a joint committee constituted by senior officials subsequently reached the same conclusion during a re-examination.

According to Sekhon, inspections at other stores also found transformers from the same supplier to have failed quality checks. He alleged that despite these findings, he was transferred from his posting, which he viewed as punitive action.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the association condemned the transfer and expressed support for Sekhon. It also questioned why the supplier had not been blacklisted despite transformers allegedly failing quality checks at multiple stores and sought action against officials responsible for clearing the material during earlier inspections.

The association demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and called for the transfer order to be revoked pending the outcome of the investigation.

It further urged the Chief Engineer (Stores) and the concerned Director not to pressure the official to relinquish charge until the inquiry is completed.