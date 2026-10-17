‘Even if only bones remain, protest will continue’: Parvinder Jhota’s father

Slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota’s father has vowed to continue the ongoing protest, dismissing concerns that his son’s mortal remains would deteriorate if the agitation continued.

“Jehde kehnde hai mritak deh khraab ho jaugi. Vigyanik soch hai. Aatma ta udaari maar gayi hai. Parmatma de charna ch gayi hai. Jado saari duniya naal hai, chahe kalle hadd reh jaan, dharna challuga. (Those who say the deceased’s body will deteriorate, let them say so. It is a scientific way of thinking. The soul has flown away and gone to God’s feet. When the whole world is standing with us, the protest will continue even if only bones remain),” said Jhota’s father, Bhim Singh, an ex-serviceman.

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Bhim further said that he would carry forward his son’s ideology and remain committed to the cause of eradicating drugs from Punjab.

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“Mai ohda baap bol reha hai. Ohdi soch te challuga. Punjab de vicho nashe band karaane hai. Koi jitte koi haare. Jis di marzi sarkar aave. Jis de mathe te likhya houga os di sarkar aaugi. (I am his father speaking. I will follow his ideology. Drugs must be eradicated from Punjab. Someone may win and someone may lose. Whoever is destined to come to power will form the government),” he added.

Jhota was allegedly shot dead by chemist Ashwani Kumar at his shop in Mansa on Tuesday following a drug related dispute. The incident was captured during a Facebook live session. Four others, including a passer-by, were injured in the incident.

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Jhota’s killing has triggered protests and demands for strict action against those responsible. His family members have refused to perform the last rites until their demands are addressed. The deceased’s body is currently at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Jhota’s sons, aged about nine and six, were seen doing ‘jaap’ from the stage along with the gathering seated on the road.

Senior Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Tarsem Singh, father of incarcerated Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh again visited the protest site on Saturday and condemned the state government.